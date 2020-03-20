Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Terex (TEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

3/17/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $926.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty bought 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Terex by 114.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

