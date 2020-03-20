WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,290 shares during the quarter. WellCare Health Plans comprises approximately 2.3% of CNH Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.82% of WellCare Health Plans worth $135,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.33. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

