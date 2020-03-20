Wells Fargo & Co Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $50.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

AMD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,081,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,498,480. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

