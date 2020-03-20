Wells Fargo & Co Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$14.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.06.

CNQ stock traded up C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,081,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.07. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.83, for a total value of C$418,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,422,668.11. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,754,982 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

