Wells Fargo & Co Trims IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Target Price to $70.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INFO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,297. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

