WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -4.20

News coverage about WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WestJet Airlines earned a news impact score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of WJAFF remained flat at $$23.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

