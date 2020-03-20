Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 798.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Westrock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 323,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,414. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

