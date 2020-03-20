Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 145,267 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,267 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American International Group worth $72,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 12,901,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,710. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

