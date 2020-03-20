Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 162,138 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,138 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $163,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,743,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,740. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

