Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $89,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,789,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,316. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.