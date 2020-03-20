Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 132,394 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 132,394 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Albemarle worth $44,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after buying an additional 272,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after buying an additional 205,923 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 169,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $8.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.