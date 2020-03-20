Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 69,165 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,165 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 4.09% of Childrens Place worth $38,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.81.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $309.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Childrens Place’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

