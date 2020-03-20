Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $115.49 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $115,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,970 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $83,601,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,671,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,226,613. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.