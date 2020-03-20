Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $81.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $43.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,068.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,823. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,384.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

