Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $85.68 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $85,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,773,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,461. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

