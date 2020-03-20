Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,308 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.20% of EOG Resources worth $95,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,825,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $34.89. 12,411,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,839. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

