Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,688 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $65,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,664,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after buying an additional 1,277,463 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,314,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,867. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

