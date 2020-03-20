Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97,312 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $139,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,507,000 after purchasing an additional 528,066 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,593,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,659. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

