Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 942,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,083,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,322,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.04. 15,507,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,736. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.