Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 356,712 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,583,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of L3Harris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $5,918,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 857,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cfra upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

LHX stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.04. 2,662,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.62. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $149.21 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

