Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 207,371 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,371 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of WEC Energy Group worth $65,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 310,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.91.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $16.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.09. 4,685,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

