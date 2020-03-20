Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 24,252 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,252 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Hormel Foods worth $84,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,233,000 after buying an additional 310,811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,420,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,186,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,063,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,081,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 5,159,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

