Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 341,150 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,150 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of Houlihan Lokey worth $37,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 431,759 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 171,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 682,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 124,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.73. 985,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,801. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

