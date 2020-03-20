White Elm Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

White Elm Capital LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,032 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels comprises 3.0% of White Elm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.1% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 48.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

HLT traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,376,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.