White Elm Capital LLC Cuts Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

White Elm Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,229 shares during the period. Black Knight comprises about 2.9% of White Elm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

