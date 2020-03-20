White Elm Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

White Elm Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Msci makes up approximately 2.4% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Msci by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Msci by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Msci by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.07. 1,663,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,395. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $189.93 and a 12 month high of $335.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.60.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

