White Elm Capital LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

White Elm Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 4.1% of White Elm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,745,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,235,373,000 after purchasing an additional 232,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 988,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.34. 7,459,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,542. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

