White Elm Capital LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

White Elm Capital LLC lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256,234 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 5.4% of White Elm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. White Elm Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,898. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.