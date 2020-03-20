White Elm Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

White Elm Capital LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,462 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up about 4.5% of White Elm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.90. 3,112,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,383. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.66, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

