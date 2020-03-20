White Elm Capital LLC Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

White Elm Capital LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,261 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 7.6% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 436,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,595,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.51. 2,089,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 in the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.77.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

