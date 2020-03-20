White Elm Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

White Elm Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 125.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 1.9% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $9.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,372. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $452.42 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $682.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.