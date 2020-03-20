White Elm Capital LLC Sells 137,123 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

White Elm Capital LLC lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,123 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up about 4.8% of White Elm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 889.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 147,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Shares of TRU traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,275. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

