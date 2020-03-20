White Elm Capital LLC Sells 56,109 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

White Elm Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,109 shares during the period. Wix.Com comprises 1.0% of White Elm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $4.92 on Friday, hitting $97.22. 901,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.98. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

