White Elm Capital LLC Sells 58,662 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

White Elm Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,662 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises 3.8% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $15.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.10. 1,201,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,657. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

