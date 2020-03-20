White Elm Capital LLC Sells 91,685 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

White Elm Capital LLC lowered its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,685 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for 3.5% of White Elm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at $554,702.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,384 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

