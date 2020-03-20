WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $4.18 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 86.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 85.9% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $175,188.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, EXX and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, LBank, Cryptopia, EXX, Bittrex and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

