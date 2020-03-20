William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for HD Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for HD Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,897. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

