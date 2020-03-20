William Sally Sells 631 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) insider William Sally sold 631 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXST traded down $11.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 1,785,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

