Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $10.82 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

