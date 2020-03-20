Wings Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Wings has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $50,616.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Liqui and Bancor Network. During the last week, Wings has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.02705865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00193165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

