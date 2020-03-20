X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEEF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

