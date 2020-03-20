X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1291 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA HDAW traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193. X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

