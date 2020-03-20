X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1296 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDEF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 256,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,938. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

