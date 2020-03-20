X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA USSG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,436. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

