X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,158. X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.

