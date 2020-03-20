X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

QARP stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

