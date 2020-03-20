X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SNPE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

