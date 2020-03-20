Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.32% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XERS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at $97,888.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $100,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $245,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XERS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,079. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

