Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.32% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XERS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at $97,888.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $100,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $245,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XERS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,079. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply