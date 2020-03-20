XRP (XRP) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. XRP has a market cap of $6.76 billion and $2.91 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, B2BX, Ovis and Korbit. Over the last week, XRP has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.02601152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00190196 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00036402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00101370 BTC.

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,064,426 coins and its circulating supply is 43,842,625,397 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

