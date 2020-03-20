Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on YNDX. Tigress Financial began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

